Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.52. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 34,920 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

