Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.30. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 17,999 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

In other news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

