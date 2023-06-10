Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.