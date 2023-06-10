AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.09

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $15.87. AMREP shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 9,204 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.