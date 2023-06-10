AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Critical Comparison

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 48.16 $27.51 million N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 401.28 -$12.90 million $0.80 1.60

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Carbon Streaming 990.27% -12.22% -10.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AMTD Digital and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60

Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 245.46%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

