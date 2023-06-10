Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,522,695 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 34.27 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Amur Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 100%.

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

