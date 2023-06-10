Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $71.20

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.