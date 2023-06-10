Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $71.20

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,798 shares of company stock worth $2,639,589 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.