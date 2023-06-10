Analysts Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) PT at $0.52

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several research firms have commented on MYBUF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

