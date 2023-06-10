Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.67) to GBX 3,050 ($37.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,300 ($41.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($41.65) to GBX 3,150 ($39.16) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

