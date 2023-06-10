Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,562,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON opened at $314.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.96. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

