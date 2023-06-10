Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 18.5% of RDST Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,178. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

