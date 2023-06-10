Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

