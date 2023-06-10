Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0601 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and $308,192.26 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

