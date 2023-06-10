Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,642 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Brady worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brady by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $49.26 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

