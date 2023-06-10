Ariel Investments LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 813.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

