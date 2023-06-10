Ark Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ark has a market cap of $38.46 million and $2.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,522,734 coins and its circulating supply is 173,522,622 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

