Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 897,805 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 897,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,792,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.17. 740,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

