Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 103,208 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of ASML worth $315,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $715.86. 864,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.18. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

