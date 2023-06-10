Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 115,171 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.91% of Palo Alto Networks worth $379,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.10. 4,971,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,895. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $230.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,769 shares of company stock worth $62,950,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.