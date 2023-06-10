Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $290.43 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,304 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $290,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,101,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,452. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

