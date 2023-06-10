Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $361.97 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,314 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $361,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.18. 1,041,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,343. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.57 and a 200-day moving average of $554.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.