Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $418.51 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $418,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BDX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

