Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,084,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,657 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $338,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 338.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.60. 2,865,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,284. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $55.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

