Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 17,163 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $260,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $8.19 on Friday, hitting $431.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.