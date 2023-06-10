Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,882,560 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,882,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Shell worth $514,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,042,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,363,000 after purchasing an additional 128,744 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shell by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.43. 3,693,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,239. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

