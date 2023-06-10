Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.12

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and traded as low as $36.16. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 12,209 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

