Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Shares Up 2.6%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 2,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.