Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $26.85 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

