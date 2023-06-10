Atlas Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 372,786 Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 372,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for about 0.9% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.47 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

