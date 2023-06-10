Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
