Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $13.85 Million in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. General American Investors comprises 3.7% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 1.57% of General American Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 191,137 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

