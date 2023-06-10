Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $936,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $45.39 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

