Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9,944.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 530.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 16.30 and its 200-day moving average is 16.11. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 17.89.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.