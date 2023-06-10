Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 358,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

