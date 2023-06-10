Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 244,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 188,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 155,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

