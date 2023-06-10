Atlas Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

