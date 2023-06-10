Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Up 37.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 37.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.25. 152,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 721% from the average session volume of 18,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Innovation stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.