Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 617.80 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,471.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681 ($8.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

