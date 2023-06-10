Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $3.90 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $388.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.31 or 0.00044150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,610,739 coins and its circulating supply is 344,891,289 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

