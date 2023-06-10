AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625,107 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.31. 696,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

