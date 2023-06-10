Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $569.18 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $569.18 million and $79.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00018908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,675.99 or 1.00050960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.99969961 USD and is down -19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $58,468,408.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.