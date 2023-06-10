B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 1.6%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 5,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 285,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).

B90 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.22 million, a PE ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at B90

In other news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £131,250 ($163,165.09). Company insiders own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

