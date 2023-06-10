Bank of America Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $116.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

