Bank of America Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $10.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sight Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
