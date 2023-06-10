Bank of America Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $10.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $5,869,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sight Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.