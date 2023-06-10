Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 2.44% of 1stdibs.Com worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9,681.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of DIBS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 224,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,002. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

