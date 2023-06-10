Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,544,396 shares worth $218,022,868. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 776,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,811. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

