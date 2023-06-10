Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 3.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $129,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,471.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 548,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,115. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

