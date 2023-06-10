Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $47.91 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,572. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.