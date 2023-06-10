Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $395.03. 3,062,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

