Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 2.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $78,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

WAT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.28. The company had a trading volume of 452,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. Waters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.